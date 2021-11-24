Mel Tucker signs 10-year contract extension

Mel Tucker has signed a 10-year contract, pending approval by the Board of Trustees, according to a press release from Michigan State University on Wednesday night.

According to the release, Tucker will make 9.5 million dollars per year with a base salary of 5.9 million, 3.2 million in supplemental compensation for media and personal appearances, plus a 400,000 contingent annual bonus. The contract expires on January 15, 2032.

“The Board of Trustees fully supports a new contract for Coach Tucker,” said Dianne Byrum, chairperson of the MSU Board of Trustees. “We are very happy with his success at Michigan State University and the renewed excitement for our football program among the Spartan Community.”

Athletic director Alan Haller characterized the extension an investment in the future of Michigan State football.

"The decision to extend Mel Tucker’s contract is not based on one year of results, but rather it’s an investment in a promising future for Spartan football,” Haller said. “Since his hire in February 2020, the program has experienced high levels of success in three key areas: student-athlete development - on and off the field, recruiting momentum and donor and alumni base engagement and support. Mel has brought an energy to this program which has benefitted not only our athletic department, but also the university and the surrounding community.”

Tucker's deal has the support of Michigan State President Samuel Stanley.

“Mel Tucker has been an outstanding addition to our Spartan Athletic program,” Stanley said. “In less than two years, his leadership has already resulted in a program competing for top honors, and I’m impressed by his intensity and drive. Spartan fans around the country are enjoying the success of this year’s football program and we look forward to many more successful seasons, competing at the highest levels under Coach Tucker.”

Tucker has led MSU to a 9-2 record and a No. 12 ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25. The Spartans have been ranked in the Top 25 of the national polls for 10 consecutive weeks, including six in the Top 10. MSU’s seven-win turnaround this season from a year ago already ties a school record.

Tucker has been named to watch lists for National Coach of the Year by the Dodd Trophy and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award. He garnered national coach of the week accolades by the Dodd Trophy and The Athletic following Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over No. 6 Michigan on Oct. 30, as he became the first Spartan coach to win his first two games against the Wolverines (27-24 victory at No. 13 Michigan on Oct. 31, 2020).

Four of Tucker’s 11 wins at Michigan State have come against Top 25 opponents.