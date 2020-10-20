 SpartanMag - Mel Tucker's Weekly Zoom Press Conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 16:11:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Mel Tucker's Weekly Zoom Press Conference

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker's first weekly press conference of the 2020 season.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}