CHICAGO – Senior guard Matt McQuaid didn’t make the All-Big Ten Tournament team, but no player did more for their team in a single game at the Big Ten Tournament than McQuaid did in a 27-point effort in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Michigan.

McQuaid scored 27 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including 7 of 13 from behind the arc, while playing solid defense and doing his part on the boards in a memorable 65-60 win over the Wolverines.

“I felt a sense of urgency,” McQuaid said. “I hit a couple, so I let them fly. They were feeling good, so I let them fly.”

McQuaid’s shooting kept Michigan State in the game until Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston took down the stretch. But the senior wing’s leadership was as important as anything he did on the floor.

When a potential career-ending injury to Kyle Ahrens took the wind out of Michigan State in the first half, McQuaid took over in the huddle, imploring his teammates to fight for their fallen teammate instead of feeling sorry for him.

It wasn’t easy for McQuaid.

“That was one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen on a basketball court,” McQuaid said. “That’s my brother and I wanted to leave it all out there for him. I was breaking huddles, saying Ahreny on three. He means a lot to this team. We love him.”

It wasn't easy for his teammates either.

“When (Ahrens) went down and was holding his leg, it moved a lot of us,” freshman guard Aaron Henry said. “It is not something easy to get over emotionally because of who Ahreny is and how hard he works … It was not easy to go in and pick up and play but its what we had to do.”

McQuaid’s response to Ahrens’ injury helped Michigan State players use a setback as fuel for victory.

“He was huge with that,” said Henry, about McQuaid’s leadership to use Ahrens’ injury as motivation. “He was huge hitting shots. He was huge in a lot of areas for us today, but especially being a leader.”



