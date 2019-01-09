EAST LANSING - Matt McQuaid may never get more credit and attention for a night of defensive work than he received following the performance he put forth in guarding Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, Tuesday night.

But he was reluctant to accept compliments after helping hold Edwards to 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting.

“It wasn’t just one person,” McQuaid said. “With a player that good, a scorer like Carsen Edwards, you can’t stop him with one person. You have to do it with a team effort.”

The 6-foot-1 Edwards came into the game ranked No. 4 in the country in scoring, at 25.5 points per game. No team had held him to fewer than 19 points in a game this year.

“My coaches prepared us really well, from the scouting report to the scout team,” McQuaid said. “My team was in the gaps all the time, stunting and making it hard for him. Kenny Goins was getting steals. We just made it hard for him.”

Edwards will look to get even when the two teams meet again at Purdue on Jan. 27.

“McQuaid’s a good player but I didn’t feel I was off-balance,” Edwards said. “They’re a good team and they have a good defensive team and good guys. I just missed shots. There were some shots that I wish I could get back, some shots that went in and out. That’s all right, I’m all right.”

McQuaid had to sit for extended minutes in the second half with three fouls. Freshman reserve forward Aaron Henry was the relief defender responsible for Edwards. Edwards hit a pull-up 3-pointer over Henry on the semi-break on one occasion. But, for the most part, Henry did a good job of chasing Edwards around screens, getting help from Spartan teammates on the other side of those screens, and getting a hand up to contest shots, and a wide, fast base to discourage drives.

“We don’t win this game without their defense,” said Cassius Winston. “That’s what won us the game.”