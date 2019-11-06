NEW YORK - Michigan State was miserable from 3-point range and Kentucky was perfect on the biggest triple at the biggest time as the No. 2-ranked Wildcats upended No. 1 Michigan State, 69-62 at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.

Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey - a 6-foot-3 athlete whom Michigan State recruited hard but turned down the Spartan last year - gutted Tom Izzo’s heart yet again with a bail-out, desperation 3-pointer from NBA range, beyond the top of the key, over Aaron Henry, to rebuild what had been a vanishing Kentucky lead to 65-60 with :59 seconds left.

MSU’s Kyle Ahrens missed an open 3-pointer with :43 remaining, and it was free throws from there.

Ahrens’ miss was one of many from long range for the Spartans. Michigan State went 5-of-26 from 3-point range (19 percent) and badly missed graduated seniors Kenny Goins and Matt McQuaid, a pair of clutch long-range snipers from last year’s Final Four team.

"It was disappointing because if you just shoot a little bit better you have a real chance to win the game," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

Senior National Player of the Year favorite Cassius Winston scored a team-high 21 for the Spartans (0-1), but was 5-of-12 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3-point range.

With Michigan State trailing 60-56, Xavier Tillman missed an open 3-pointer from the corner with 3:40 left.

Then, with Michigan State still down by four after coming back from a 13-point deficit, Ahrens missed an open 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:40 left.

Michigan State fans erupted when Winston hit a falling-down, 6-foot flip in the lane, while being fouled with 1:27 to play. His free throw cut it to 62-60, the closest Michigan State had been since it was 25-23 with 4:08 to go in the first half.

Winston was playing with four fouls at the time. Tom Izzo subbed him out in order to go defense-for-offense during a key possession heading into the final minute.

Michigan State, led by Henry’s defense on Maxey, turned back Kentucky’s offensive probes for most of the shot clock. Then Maxey, unable to drive past Henry on an earlier attempt, had the ball near the Champions Classic logo with only one option - hoist a deep three-pointer at the end of the shot clock. It went in, and the game was never the same.

“He (Henry) dropped his back foot and I knew I was going to knock it down,” Maxey said.

Maxey finished with a game-high 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He was 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 9-of-10 from the foul line.

That was the type of shot Michigan State wanted Kentucky to attempt, with the Spartans rallying furiously and the Wildcats losing momentum.

“He’s a great player but if he had attempted that shot earlier in the shot clock, John (Calipari) would have killed him,” Izzo said. “Maxey has a Kentucky career night. If he doesn’t hit that one when we’re down two, and we’re missing threes and he hits a Christer and it just happens.

"To bounce back like we did and then Cassius, Kyle Ahrens missed two of them, Xavier missed one - we missed four 3-pointers that were wide open. Then when Cash missed his and he fouls them on a 3-pointer, it just snowballed."

Kentucky (1-0) led 34-24 at halftime, ending the first half on an 11-1 run as Winston, Tillman and Henry sat with two fouls apiece.

Henry played only three minutes int he first half, but finished with 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Sophomore Thomas Kithier started at power forward and had seven points and three rebounds.

Tillman had a game-high nine rebounds to go with seven points. He led Michigan State in plus-minus at +11.

Freshman Rocket Watts started at the two and had no points, two assists and three turnovers in 21 minutes.

Gabe Brown had eight points and three rebounds. He was 3-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

Ahrens played 21 minutes, a bit of a surprise considering he missed more than two weeks with an ankle injury. He had three points, one rebound and one assist.

Sophomore big man Marcus Bingham had 7 points and six rebounds while going 3-of-6 from the field in 17 minutes.

The Champions Classic brought the top-four teams in the nation to the same building for the first time in college basketball. No. 4 Duke beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the doubleheader. The nightcap marked the fourth No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in college basketball in the last 10 years, and the third involving Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

The passionate fanbases sold out the Garden. Kentucky supporters and Michigan State traded “Go Big Blue!” and “Go Green! Go White!” chants when things got close. It was a marquee, event but a choppy game. Neither team shot over 40% from the field and they combined to shoot 50 free throws.