“I really am looking forward to that,” Izzo said. “Waters is heck of a player. He's jet-quick … We've got two great quarterbacks here, and I am looking forward to seeing how it works.”

Even Tom Izzo, who has had a front row seat for some fantastic point guard match-ups during his Hall of Fame career, is excited to see how Winston fares against Waters and LSU.

As far as storyline go, however, rebounding and turnovers are far less intriguing than point guard match-ups. And the match-up between Michigan State All-American Cassius Winston and his All-SEC counterpart Tremont Waters , the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC, should be outstanding.

If the Spartans can both limit turnovers, and match LSU on the glass, while turning rebounds into transition scoring opportunities, chances are good that Michigan State will play the winner of Duke and Virginia Tech on Sunday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Whether or not No. 2 seed Michigan State (28-6) advances to the Elite Eight from its match-up with SEC Champion LSU (28-6) on Friday Night will likely be determined by rebounding and turnovers.

At 5-11, 175, Waters, a sophomore, is the best point guard Michigan State has faced this season.

That’s not to say that Winston hasn’t faced good point guard competition. Michigan’s Zavier Simpson is one of the top defensive point guards in college basketball. The same is true of Purdue’s Nojel Eastern, who possesses the physical build of big wing. I wouldn’t classify Purdue’s Carsen Edwards as point guard, but he did make the Bob Cousy Award pre-season watch list, so I’ll throw his name out as well, along with Maryland’s Anthony Cowan among others.

Waters, who averages 15.5 points, 5.9 assists, and a whopping 3.0 steals per game, is better than all of them with the possible exception of Edwards, who isn’t a true point guard, even if he ends up playing the position at the next level.

“I've seen him a lot at AAU and I've been watching him this year,” Winston said. “He does a good job of using his quickness, changing speeds and things like that to get to his spot. He does a good job of just staying poised and staying in control during the whole game.”

Winston does not want to make this game about him against Waters.

“I don't get into individual battles,” Winston said. “We both do a lot for our teams. And if we're playing our best then usually our team is playing their best, too. So the victory in itself is just winning the game.”

For Winston, it’s less about what he is able to do when Waters is defending him than what he can to do to put his team in the best position to win.

“I know what I'm good at,” Winston said. “I know my spots. And I don't try to play outside of my strengths.”

One of those strengths is Winston’s ability to score when his team needs it most. That quality in Winston reminds LSU interim head coach Tony Benford of former UConn star Kemba Walker.

“Kemba could do a lot of really good things,” Winston said. “I wouldn't say I'm Kemba Walker. That would be farfetched, but that's really high praise.”

While Winston may not be Walker, few point guards in college basketball run their team as well as effectively as the Spartan junior.

“(He’s) a great all-around player offensively and defensively, but watching film I just see that he's really good in transition,” Waters said. “He controls the offense. He runs the team, and everything pretty much runs through him.”

As the co-defensive player of the Year in the SEC, Waters is likely looking forward to the opportunity to test himself against an elite playmaker on the NCAA Tournament stage.

“I take every game personal,” Waters said. “It's a team sport, obviously. And I don't necessarily get into match-ups and everything that goes into that. That's for everyone else to pretty much evaluate. I go in knowing that I have to run my team.”

Benford expects Waters to run his team at a high level against Michigan State.

“Tremont is a gamer,” Benford said. “I think the bigger the stage, I think you see him take his game to another level.”

Defending Waters will take a team effort.

“It won't be where it will be Cassius against him or Waters against Winston,” Izzo said. “It's still going to be a team. It's five guys. We're not guarding any one of their guys with one person. They're too big and athletic to do that. So we'll be cheating and having people on all sides of him.”

And as good a defender as Waters is, it will take more than one player to check Winston.

“It's not just going to be Tremont; we'll have different guys on Cassius,” Benford said. “He's a tremendous player, but we'll have different guys who will guard him.”