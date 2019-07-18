News More News
Mark Dantonio roundtable from B1G Media Days

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

CHICAGO - Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio fields questions for nearly an hour during the roundtable portion of Big Ten Media Days at Chicago Hilton, Thursday.

Click through for video and/or audio of Dantonio's breakout session, which includes his thoughts on the new direction of the offense, the difficulty in demoting staff members during the off-season, the athletic department's visit to Clemson and developmental updates on various players.

Click through for the Dantonio roundtable.

