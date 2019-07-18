Mark Dantonio roundtable from B1G Media Days
CHICAGO - Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio fields questions for nearly an hour during the roundtable portion of Big Ten Media Days at Chicago Hilton, Thursday.
Click through for video and/or audio of Dantonio's breakout session, which includes his thoughts on the new direction of the offense, the difficulty in demoting staff members during the off-season, the athletic department's visit to Clemson and developmental updates on various players.
NOT A SPARTANMAG MEMBER? TRY IT HERE
Get SpartanMag FREE 30-DAY TRIAL, use Promo Code: Green2018: