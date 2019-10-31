EAST LANSING - Senior linebacker and captain Joe Bachie has been declared ineligible by the Big Ten Conference, Michigan State University announced today.

In random drug testing conducted by the Big Ten, Bachie tested positive for a supplement that is classified as a performance-enhancing substance banned by the league. An appeal will be filed immediately with the Big Ten regarding the testing.

“All my career I’ve done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field,” Bachie said in a statement released by the university at 3:23 p.m. on Thursday. “I plan to appeal, but to all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan.”

“Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills,” head coach Mark Dantonio said in the statement. “This situation breaks my heart, but I know Joe is resilient and accountable.

“No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today. This does not define Joe as a player, and more importantly, as a man. He will graduate in December and has a very bright future ahead of him, both on and off the field. As a program, we plan to appeal immediately, and will continue to support Joe however we can. He will forever be a Spartan.”

Bachie, of Brook Park, Ohio, is a third-year starter at middle linebacker. He was first-team All-Big Ten last year by the coaches.

He has been backed up by sophomore Noah Harvey this season. Harvey is likely to take repetitions as the new first-string middle linebacker as Michigan State prepares to play Illinois on Nov. 9.

Senior Tyriq Thompson, MSU’s starting ‘money’ linebacker, repped at middle linebacker during spring and August camp, as a means of manufacturing depth behind Bachie.

If Thompson were to move to middle linebacker, there would be an opening at ‘money’ linebacker. Chase Kline has played behind Thompson this year, and saw time at the position last week when Thompson briefly went to the sidelines with a minor injury.

Thompson’s original back-up at money linebacker was Brandon Bouyer-Randle. But Bouyer-Randel, a third-year back-up whose playing time had diminished, left the team to enter the transfer portal on Sept. 25.