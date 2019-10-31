Bachie ineligible after testing positive for banned supplement
EAST LANSING - Senior linebacker and captain Joe Bachie has been declared ineligible by the Big Ten Conference, Michigan State University announced today.
In random drug testing conducted by the Big Ten, Bachie tested positive for a supplement that is classified as a performance-enhancing substance banned by the league. An appeal will be filed immediately with the Big Ten regarding the testing.
“All my career I’ve done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field,” Bachie said in a statement released by the university at 3:23 p.m. on Thursday. “I plan to appeal, but to all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan.”
“Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills,” head coach Mark Dantonio said in the statement. “This situation breaks my heart, but I know Joe is resilient and accountable.
“No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today. This does not define Joe as a player, and more importantly, as a man. He will graduate in December and has a very bright future ahead of him, both on and off the field. As a program, we plan to appeal immediately, and will continue to support Joe however we can. He will forever be a Spartan.”
Bachie, of Brook Park, Ohio, is a third-year starter at middle linebacker. He was first-team All-Big Ten last year by the coaches.
He has been backed up by sophomore Noah Harvey this season. Harvey is likely to take repetitions as the new first-string middle linebacker as Michigan State prepares to play Illinois on Nov. 9.
Senior Tyriq Thompson, MSU’s starting ‘money’ linebacker, repped at middle linebacker during spring and August camp, as a means of manufacturing depth behind Bachie.
If Thompson were to move to middle linebacker, there would be an opening at ‘money’ linebacker. Chase Kline has played behind Thompson this year, and saw time at the position last week when Thompson briefly went to the sidelines with a minor injury.
Thompson’s original back-up at money linebacker was Brandon Bouyer-Randle. But Bouyer-Randel, a third-year back-up whose playing time had diminished, left the team to enter the transfer portal on Sept. 25.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN
* If Michigan State is going to stage a rally from its difficult 4-4 start to the season, the Spartan defense is going to have to lead the charge. Doing it without Bachie, the team’s leading tackler for the past three seasons and the defense’s chief signal caller, will make the task even more difficult.
Bachie has been calling for teammates to stay united and driven toward rebounding from three straight lopsided losses to Top 10 teams. Without Bachie, MSU’s loses a key cog in the middle of its defense, and an important voice in the locker room.
Michigan State ranks No. 23 in the nation in total defense, but Bachie said after Saturday’s loss to Penn State that the Spartans haven’t been playing up to the expected standard and he was determined to help the unit live up to its standards in the last one-third of the season. Instead, they will have to go on without him, and with a new starting in the linebacking corps.
MSU’s offense showed life by scoring more than 30 points in victories over Western Michigan, Northwestern and Indiana. Michigan State moved the ball well against Ohio State but generated only 10 points against the nation’s No. 2 defense. MSU’s offense then hit a downturn in a 38-0 shutout loss at Wisconsin, the nation’s No. 1-ranked defense. Michigan State lost 28-7 loss in high wind and rain conditions last week against Penn State, the nation’s No. 2-ranked scoring defense.
Can the Spartan offense regain some of the form it showed against Western Michigan, Northwestern and Indiana? It will need to, considering that the defense will likely be down a notch due to Bachie’s loss.
The Bachie news is the latest sign of instability for the team and program. Six players left the team to join the transfer portal since mid-September: Bouyer-Randle, tight end Noah Davis, wide receiver Cam Chambers, running back La’Darius Jefferson, running back Connor Heyward and wide receiver Weston Bridges.
Five of the seven sidelined players were listed in the two-deep at the outset of the season and became regulars in the playing group at some point this year.