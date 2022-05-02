Marble transferring to Texas A&M

East Lansing, Mich. - Julius Marble cemented his plans of leaving Michigan State on Monday when he announced via social media that he is transferring to Texas A&M.

Marble entered the portal on April 19, surprising Michigan State coaches with that decision at the time. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was in talks with Marble after that decision about the possibility of him withdrawing from the portal and returning to the Spartans.

Sources told SpartanMag that Marble informed Michigan State coaches that he wanted to be close to his mother, in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. Marble’s father unexpectedly passed away in 2020.

The 6-foot-9 Marble averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game as a junior for Michigan State during the 2021-22 season. He started four games.

He scored in double figures six times for Michigan State this season, including 12 in an upset of Purdue on Feb. 26. He scored 15 against Connecticut on Nov. 25 and, 13 against Kansas and 18 against Northwestern.

However, Marble played more than 13 minutes in a game only once in MSU’s final seven games of the season.

Despite his reserve role for three years at Michigan State, he was expected to start at center during his senior year with the Spartans during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Without Marble, the Spartans have only the seldom-used Mady Sissoko as a center on the current roster, with incoming freshman Jaxon Kohler set to report this summer. The 6-foot-9 Kohler is ranked the No. 77 player in the country for the 2022 recruiting class, and No. 14 at the center position.

Sissoko was ranked the No. 46 player in the country for the class of 2020, and was ranked the No. 9 center.

Sissoko averaged 1.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 4.5 minutes per game for Michigan State as a sophomore this past season.

Michigan State has power forwards Joey Hauser and Malik Hall returning for the 2022-23 season, but is thin on proven talent at the center position. Hauser has played occasional minutes at the five in the past.

It’s possible that Michigan State will seek help at the center position in the transfer portal, but Spartan interest in the portal at the center position has not yet been detected.

Marble will have two years of eligibility remaining at Texas A&M, his senior year, and an option to return as a super senior in 2023-24.