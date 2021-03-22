SpartanMag - Malik Spencer commits to Michigan State

Late last week, Spencer made his decision, and Mel Tucker and Michigan State can add his name to their 2022 commitment list.

The 6-foot-1, 195 pound safety added many more offers, and he strongly considered schools like Miami and UCF , but for the last few months, the Spartans have been his favorite.

THE SITUATION: Michigan State jumped in the race for Buford (Ga.) defensive back Malik Spencer early. As soon as September 1, 2020 rolled around, the coaching staff in East Lansing reached out to Spencer, and that never slowed down.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I was on a zoom call with the whole defensive staff and coach Tucker last Thursday, and at the end of the call I told them I was committing," said Spencer. "I thought about Miami for a while, and they came hard, but I feel Michigan State is the right school for me.

"Since they offered, and then since they were allowed to contact me, they have been so consistent. That was big for me. They recruited me so hard for so long, and it never slowed down. They make me feel important, and they have been on top for me for a while.

"I kind of knew a couple of months ago, but I waited a little while to make sure, and I know Michigan State is right. They have showed me how I would fit into their defense at the Nickel position, their coaches have gotten to know me, and I like the fit and my chance to make an impact there.

"I am so excited about playing in the Big Ten against teams like Michigan and Ohio State. I love the defense Michigan State plays, how they are going to use me, and I am excited about the future.

"The coaches are excited about my commitment, and I am excited too. I know college is different, so I will be ready to work 10-times harder when I get there, but to know my hard work is paying off does feel great.

"I am excited to get to work to play for Michigan State. I have great relationships with coach Tillman, coach Barnett and coach Hazelton, so I am excited. I have been thinking about this for a while, so it is exciting to be committed now, and to be able to focus on my senior season."