EAST LANSING - Nick Ward was smiling and upbeat when speaking with media following Monday’s practice, the first one he has missed this year due to injury, and one of many to come.

Ward is out indefinitely with a hairline fracture of his wrist. The injury was sustained during Michigan State’s victory over Ohio State on Sunday. Post-game x-rays revealed the surprising fracture.

“I was disappointed, but I’ll be fine,” he said “I’m a quick healer, so I’ll be back.”

No one is certain how soon, though.

“As far as coming back, I’ve talked to people that have had three weeks, four weeks, five weeks,” Izzo said.

Three weeks would bring him back on March 10, the week of the Big Ten Tournament.

Four weeks would be the week of the first, second and third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Five weeks would be the week of the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight - if the Spartans can advance that far without him, or with a post-injury version of him.