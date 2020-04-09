As most fans saw today, Michigan State lost out on 4 star Detroit King safety Jaylen Reed, but what does that mean moving forward for the Spartans as Mel Tucker and staff continue to make the state of Michigan a priority?

De'Javion (D.J.) Stepney is one prospect to keep an eye out moving forward as Tucker continues to build his first class at Michigan State.

"When Tucker came to Michigan State, they reached out to me and told me I was back on their board," says Stepney.

Currently Stepney doesn't have an offer from the Spartans, but as the coaching staff continues to evauate film, this could be a guy the staff reaches out to.

"I want to commit sometime kind of soon, probably in the next couple months," says Stepney. "I'm looking for a school that is interested in me as a player and a person and makes it feel like home. I want to go somewhere they take football serious, but can also have fun with it at the same time."

Stepney has a pretty impressive offer list with 17 overall offers including Iowa State, Cincinnati, Boston College, and Indiana although hearing from a number of other programs who haven't offered yet such as Tennessee and USC.

Stepney has no specific plans on where he's visiting once he's allowed to do so, but did make a visit to Michigan State back in January.