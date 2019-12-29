EAST LANSING - In the last game of the calendar year, Michigan State got a look at its point guard future - and it wasn’t all bad.

With Cassius Winston sitting out due to a bone bruise in his knee, suffered during Friday’s practice, the Spartans hammered Western Michigan, 95-62 before a packed, appreciative holiday crowd at Breslin Center. They didn't get a chance to see Winston play, but Izzo is hopeful Winston's absence won't be a long one.

“I’m hoping he will be ready to practice tomorrow," Izzo said. "I’m hoping he will be ready to go by the Illinois game, Thursday. I can’t say I know everything on that, except that it’s nothing that we are concerned about for any long range. I think he would have probably played tonight if I would have let him. I just felt like it wasn’t in our best interest and it wasn’t in his best interest. A little rest will do him good.”

As for Friday's victory over Western Michigan, Foster Loyer, making the first start of his career, had a career high in points (16) and assists (6) for the No. 14-ranked Spartans (10-3). Western Michigan fell to 7-6.

Freshman Rocket Watts, who has been out with a stress reaction and played for the first time since the Duke game on Dec. 3, came off the bench to score nine points to go with five pretty assists in 12 minutes.

But it was sophomore walk-on Jack Hoiberg who settled things down early in the first half, after Loyer got off a shaky start defensively. Hoiberg stabilized things after Michigan State fell behind 14-8, and set the table for Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry to spark a 25-0 run. Michigan State went on a 14-0 run with Hoiberg on the court.

Hoiberg finished with six assists, tying Loyer for the game high.

“Jack gave us a lift in that little bit of time he was in there," Izzo said. "Foster played very well. Yesterday was only the second day Rocket has practiced in the last three weeks, so I was pleased with what he did. My point guards struggled on the defensive end but on the offensive end, they played well.

"We got 16 assists from our point guards, so that was good."

Loyer made three consecutive 3-pointers midway through the second half to get into a good personal groove and end the night in happy fashion.

Tillman and Henry scored 15 apiece. Tillman added 11 rebounds. Henry had five assists.

“I look at Christmas as the most important time for me to get my team better. I do think we made some great progress. We had three very good practices. We played 30 minutes of damn good basketball considering the things we went through.”

Izzo didn't seem concerned about Winston's health.

“It was really a today decision," Izzo said. "He was in practice two days ago and just kind of dribbled and stopped and his knee kind of went like this and he has a bone bruise there. There is nothing structurally wrong. He probably could have 80 percent played. I just had to make a decision than I made. It was good for him to be on the bench and I think he realized some of the things we’re complaining about and why we’re complaining. I just feel like it wasn’t in our best interest and it wasn’t in his best interest. A little rest is going to do good.”

Kyle Ahrens had 12 points and was 3-of-7 from the field, all from 3-point range.

Freshman Malik Hall scored nine for the Spartans and Gabe Brown scored eight.

Loyer was 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Michigan State was 10 of 27 (37 percent) from 3-point range.

“We had a couple of guys that had unbelievable performances,” Izzo said. “I thought Aaron Henry has really taken some steps now in the last couple of games, the last couple of practices. He has taken some steps forward.

“Xavier Tillman, we wanted to go into him. They did a good job of doubling him. When we did get it in to him, he scored.

“Marcus (Bingham) was okay.”

B Artis White and Michael Flowers had 12 points apiece for Western Michigan.

Michigan State will return to Big Ten action on Thursday, Jan. 2 against Illinois at Breslin Center (8 p.m, FS1). a

* Hoiberg entered the game with Michigan State trailing 14-8. Michigan State went on a 14-0 run with Hoiberg on the court. The Breslin Center crowd gave him a good ovation when he checked out.

The run grew to 25-0 when Malik Hall hit a pair of free throws to give Michigan State a 33-14 lead with 6:29 left in the first half.