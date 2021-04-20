SpartanMag - Loyer enters transfer portal, 2021-22 roster taking shape

East Lansing, Mich. - A month of roster transition for Michigan State basketball yielded what is expected to be the last change in terms of outgoing players on Monday night when Foster Loyer entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

As of midnight on Monday night, Loyer had yet to release a statement announcing his intentions but SpartanMag.com confirmed that his name was entered in the portal earlier in the day.

Loyer’s only Twitter activity on Monday was retweeting Joshua Langford’s retirement statement, and retweeting news of former teammate Xavier Tillman’s first career NBA double-double.

Loyer’s decision came the day after Thomas Kithier announced his intentions to transfer to Valparaiso.

On March 29, Rocket Watts announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Watts has yet to commit to announce his transfer plans.

Former walk-on Jack Hoiberg announced on March 31 that he is transferring to Texas-Arlington.

Junior Aaron Henry announced on April 13 that he is forgoing his senior year in order to enter the NBA Draft.

None of those decisions surprised the Michigan State coaching staff. Tom Izzo and his staff helped advise each player on those decisions, with mutual, amicable partings in each case.

Those moves were preceded by point guard Tyson Walker’s decision on March 27 to transfer to Michigan State from Northeastern.

MSU’s decision to pursue Walker set in motion plans to move on at the point guard position after a season in which Watts and Loyer failed to deliver in their attempts to succeed Cassius Winston as the team’s quarterback.

Walker was officially added to the roster on April 7.

"In watching Tyson play, he's a guy who can get his teammates open looks, he can get into the lane and he's a crafty finisher because of his speed,” Izzo said. “He was named his league's defensive player of the year and he's got a good feel and vision for the game.”

The 6-foot Walker led Northeastern to the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship in 2020-21. He averaged 18.6 points per game, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals.

"I'm really excited to come to Michigan State and can't wait to get on campus," Walker said in a statement released by the university on April 7. "I'm looking forward to meeting the team and I just can't wait to start playing.

"I was really impressed with the coaching staff at MSU, felt a good connection with Coach Izzo and his staff and the history of the program was a big part of it. Getting the chance to play in the Big Ten is exciting and I'm very eager for the opportunity to play at Michigan State."

Michigan State is hoping Walker can do the things Loyer and Watts weren't able to provide, although Loyer can’t be faulted for his effort.