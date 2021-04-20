SpartanMag - Loyer enters transfer portal, 2021-22 roster taking shape

Loyer enters transfer portal, 2021-22 roster taking shape
East Lansing, Mich. - A month of roster transition for Michigan State basketball yielded what is expected to be the last change in terms of outgoing players on Monday night when Foster Loyer entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
As of midnight on Monday night, Loyer had yet to release a statement announcing his intentions but SpartanMag.com confirmed that his name was entered in the portal earlier in the day.
Loyer’s only Twitter activity on Monday was retweeting Joshua Langford’s retirement statement, and retweeting news of former teammate Xavier Tillman’s first career NBA double-double.
Loyer’s decision came the day after Thomas Kithier announced his intentions to transfer to Valparaiso.
On March 29, Rocket Watts announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Watts has yet to commit to announce his transfer plans.
Former walk-on Jack Hoiberg announced on March 31 that he is transferring to Texas-Arlington.
Junior Aaron Henry announced on April 13 that he is forgoing his senior year in order to enter the NBA Draft.
None of those decisions surprised the Michigan State coaching staff. Tom Izzo and his staff helped advise each player on those decisions, with mutual, amicable partings in each case.
Those moves were preceded by point guard Tyson Walker’s decision on March 27 to transfer to Michigan State from Northeastern.
MSU’s decision to pursue Walker set in motion plans to move on at the point guard position after a season in which Watts and Loyer failed to deliver in their attempts to succeed Cassius Winston as the team’s quarterback.
Walker was officially added to the roster on April 7.
"In watching Tyson play, he's a guy who can get his teammates open looks, he can get into the lane and he's a crafty finisher because of his speed,” Izzo said. “He was named his league's defensive player of the year and he's got a good feel and vision for the game.”
The 6-foot Walker led Northeastern to the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship in 2020-21. He averaged 18.6 points per game, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals.
"I'm really excited to come to Michigan State and can't wait to get on campus," Walker said in a statement released by the university on April 7. "I'm looking forward to meeting the team and I just can't wait to start playing.
"I was really impressed with the coaching staff at MSU, felt a good connection with Coach Izzo and his staff and the history of the program was a big part of it. Getting the chance to play in the Big Ten is exciting and I'm very eager for the opportunity to play at Michigan State."
Michigan State is hoping Walker can do the things Loyer and Watts weren't able to provide, although Loyer can’t be faulted for his effort.
FLASHES OF EXCELLENCE
Loyer served as a team captain during the 2020-21 season and averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 assists per game as a junior. He shot 29 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range as he never reached the standard of play that he expected of himself and was expected of him after he came to Michigan State from Clarkston High School as a state champion and Mr. Basketball award winner.
A shoulder injury late in Loyer’s junior year caused him to miss the final seven games of the season.
Three days after playing through pain while logging 20 minutes in a loss to Iowa on Feb. 13, Loyer played only two minutes in a loss at Purdue on Feb. 16. Izzo said Loyer tried to play at Purdue, but the shock of setting a screen produced excruciating pain, and Loyer had to check out of the game. Those were his last minutes as a Spartan.
Izzo complimented Loyer for attempting to play while hurt, but decisions were made in the days ahead for Loyer to undergo surgery and cut his season short.
Loyer became a vocal leader on the bench, often chiming in with direction during stoppages and timeouts like an extra member of the coaching staff. Izzo was complimentary of Loyer for his leadership throughout the season.
Loyer began his junior season with 20 points in the season opener against Eastern Michigan, bombing the Eagles with six 3-pointers.
In the games that followed, opponents were quicker to check him on the perimeter, and eventually Loyer lost his shooting accuracy from outside as the shoulder injury began to surface.
Loyer helped Michigan State win Big Ten Championships in 2019 and 2020, as well as the 2019 NCAA Tournament Regional Championship en route to the Final Four, and the 2019 Big Ten Tournament Championship.
As for Michigan State's future, Walker will be joined by three perimeter players as part of the incoming recruiting class:
Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglas, the 2021 Michigan Mr. Basketball award winner, is a 6-foot-6 muscle wing. He is ranked the No. 68 player in the country by Rivals.com.
Jaden Akins, from Farmington, Mich., via Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy, is a sky-jumping, 6-foot-3 combo guard. Rivals.com ranks him No. 47 in the nation.
Max Christie, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., is a 6-foot-6 offensive virtuoso. He is ranked the No. 22 player in the country by Rivals.com and is a McDonald’s All-American.
With six scholarship players moving on, the Spartans have only seven scholarship players returning from the 2020-21 season. Only two are perimeter players - A.J. Hoggard and Gabe Brown.
Michigan State has two scholarship slots available. Superstar high school junior Emoni Bates of Ypsi Prep Academy, ranked the No. 1 player in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is considering reclassifying to become part of the 2021 class. He committed to Michigan State last June. Bates will also have professional options next fall, including international opportunities.