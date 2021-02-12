SpartanMag - Louisiana LB building a strong relationship with Michigan State

Edwards first heard from Michigan State defensive assistant Cordae Hankton well over a year ago when Hankton was on Mel Tucker's staff in Colorado.

“He (Hankton) was the one that offered me at Colorado and Michigan State,” Edwards said. “We had a relationship from then (when he offered last year).

“He is a wonderful coach. I could call him whenever I need something and he will answer the phone on the first ring. It’s really just him recruiting the area when he was at Colorado and we just built a bond."

Hankton coached linebackers in the Louisiana high school ranks at Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans, winning back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016. Before beginning his coaching career, Hankton was a New Orleans police officer for five years.

The connection to the area through Hankton got Michigan State in the door with Edwards. The rest of the defensive staff has put on the full court press. Hankton is not the only coach Edwards has built a relationship with.