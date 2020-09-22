SpartanMag - Lombardi's Zoom press conference

EAST LANSING - Does Rocky Lombardi have the inside track for the starting quarterback job at Michigan State? The redshirt-junior feels confident and ready, and you can watch him discuss his improvement and the state of the team as the Spartans began practice in earnest on Monday.

“I feel like I’ve got a chance to prove myself,” he said. “You’ve just got to go out there and ball.”

