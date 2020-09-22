 SpartanMag - Lombardi's Zoom press conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 00:23:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Lombardi's Zoom press conference

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

EAST LANSING - Does Rocky Lombardi have the inside track for the starting quarterback job at Michigan State? The redshirt-junior feels confident and ready, and you can watch him discuss his improvement and the state of the team as the Spartans began practice in earnest on Monday.

“I feel like I’ve got a chance to prove myself,” he said. “You’ve just got to go out there and ball.”

SpartanMag members can access the edited (shortened for time considerations) version of his press conference here.

Not yet a SpartanMag member? Give us a trial run!

Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership! CLICK HERE to get started.

Use Promo Code: GoGreen

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}