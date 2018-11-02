EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s season took an optimistic turn when freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi looked like a winner in his starting debut last week against Purdue.

Prior to that, Spartan fans were agonizing over Brian Lewerke’s 5-for-25, injury-plagued performance against Michigan. Lewerke hadn’t played as effectively and explosively in 2018 as expected, coming off a terrific junior season in 2017 during which he led the Spartans to a 10-3 record.

Lewerke threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Felton Davis in the final seconds against No. 8-ranked Penn State three weeks ago. We didn’t realize at the time that Lewerke was playing hurt, with what has turned out to be a shoulder injury that hampered him during the Michigan game and kept him out of last week’s Purdue game.

His injured status resulted in a load of responsibility being passed to Lombardi for the crucial game against Purdue, and most likely further into the season.

Michigan State coaches aren’t commenting much about Lewerke’s health. But all systems seem to be going forward with Lombardi at the helm for the near term, at least. And that's a good thing, now.

After his 318-yard performance against Purdue, there is a new comfort level in Lombardi's talents.

But should there be? Purdue played soft zone coverage most of the day along the sideline - giving Lombardi and his receivers relatively easy reads and routes. Lombardi feasted on the soft coverages with stop routes and hitches.

But he also zinged the occasional slant, and a handful of precise back-shoulder fades.