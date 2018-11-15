







EAST LANSING - Cassius Winston’s mid-game scoring binge, Kenny Goins’ 15 rebounds and improved focus on team defense helped Michigan State overcome cold shooting in the first half to beat Louisiana Monroe 80-59, Wednesday at Breslin Center.

Coach Tom Izzo was displeased with MSU’s defense in the Spartans’ first two games against Kansas and Florida Gulf Coast. Michigan State responded by holding Louisiana Monroe (2-2) to 30 percent shooting from the field.

Louisiana Monroe isn't Kansas, but Izzo approved ofhis team's approach.

“I thought our energy was good the entire game,” Izzo said. “We did a hell of a job on the offensive glass in the first half.”

Michigan State shot 28 percent in the first half, including an abysmal 2-of-19 from 3-point range in the first half while leading just 35-29 at intermission.

“I thought we settled,” Izzo said of shot selection. “We moved the ball around, but we settled for threes. We didn’t have anybody inside (with Nick Ward leaving the game early in the first half with an ankle sprain.) We could have thrown it inside to Kenny and thrown it back out. I have to take blame for that, not getting it in there, not even as a scoring threat, but as a passing threat.”

* Winston led MSU with 23 points. Goins led MSU with 15 rebounds.

Izzo Unplugged:

* On freshman Marcus Bingham, who was 0-for-2 from the field in 6 minutes, with 2 blocks.



“It was a tough game for Marcus, even though he blocked a couple of shots," Izzo said. "Those guys (for ULM) are smaller and moving so quickly. Thomas Kithier figured it out a little better.”

Kithier, also a freshman post player, had two rebounds in 6 minutes of playing time. Kithier was a plus-four in plus-minus.

* Winston and Goins led Michigan State in plus-minus. Winston was a plus-28, and Goins was a plus-23.

* Junior guard Kyle Ahrens had the worst plus-minus, at -7. Foster Loyer, at -2, was the only other Spartan who was a minus for the night.

* Izzo on using freshman reserves:

“It’s probably good those guys are getting some time now,” Izzo said. “Now is the time to get them some playing time. I wouldn’t say I’m comfortable with anything right now, but I’m experimenting. It’s kind of good.”

Loyer and Winston shared the backcourt briefly in this game.

“That’s something we knew we were going to try, sooner or later,” Izzo said. “This (ULM) was a smaller team. They play hard as hell. They came in here guarding really well. I was disappointed we didn’t shoot it better.”

* On Winston's hot streak early in the second half:

“Maybe this will get Cassius over the hump,” Izzo said.

When asked if he felt Winston felt the need to take over, Izzo said: “I hope so. That would be a good thing for Cash to know he has to take over. I thought he forced one shot. I thought he played within himself. He threw some good passes, he drove some, he shot the three. He did what good players should do - he got rolling. He looked like he wanted to score and that’s the one thing that I was disappointed in with Xavier Tillman because he looked at times like he didn’t want the ball. But he did a better job in the second half.”

"Josh (Langford) was more aggressive. I’ve been really pleased with the development of Nick (Ward). Matt McQuaid is a guy we have to get shooting it better because he is a good shooter. I don’t think we did a very good job of getting him shots. He got six shots (0-for-6 from the floor), a couple of them late.

“That’ll be some of the chore for us: How do we get everybody involved because I think we have one of those teams where we could have five guys in double figures a lot. It will take a little time to put that all together.”





