EAST LANSING - To a man, young players and veterans alike, said a main motivation to pull out of Saturday’s game against Maryland centered around the wish to practice for another month together and play one more time.

Michigan State earned a bowl bid with a 19-16 victory over Maryland, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Senior kicker Matt Coghlin provided the game-winning points with a 33-yard field goals with 2:14 remaining.

Coghlin, Mike Panasiuk and Noah Harvey provided big plays in the final minutes. They discuss those plays and what it meant for the game and the season in the video below.



“One thing I said was this may be our last game at Spartan Stadium but this is not going to be the last game in green and white," said senior safety David Dowell. " I think everybody kind of took that. Everybody wanted to play one more game. It wasn’t like anybody was cashing it in and waiting for next season or whatever else. Everybody was locked in, from the redshirt freshmen to the fifth-year seniors.”