The one, the only Wil Hunter returns to the airwaves to talk Michigan State football after the Spartans' win over Central Michigan.

We discuss how he’s feeling after the opening night win and what MSU’s ceiling can be moving forward despite a difficult schedule. We then talk about how big of a season this can be for the future as young players like Dillon Tatum, Malik Spencer, Jaron Glover, Tyrell Henry, Dallas Fincher and more are getting their opportunities this year.

Also, how can Michigan State have a strong year despite a star player leaving and what are the early thoughts on the Washington game in two weeks?