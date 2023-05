Over the weekend, a unique development happened on the Michigan State recruiting trail as Xadavien Sims committed to Oregon...but scheduled an official visit to Michigan State for June. How do we read that situation and what's the end game possibly?

MSU football also saw a wide receiver transfer target to elsewhere as Montana Lemonious-Craig picked Arizona after taking a visit to East Lansing. Are we worried about the receiver position going into the season?

We also do a quick check in on Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard Watch 2K23 and look at a decision in the near future.

We then end with wondering why we are the ones doing Shemmy Schembechler background checks instead of Michigan football after he got caught attaching his name to hate speech.