On the top of our MSU basketball wish list for the off-season is the return of Xavier Booker, and he took care of that right off the bat by announcing his return after Saturday's game.

Why is this so important for Michigan State, and what else is on our wish list as we head into a massive off-season for Tom Izzo?

We then chat with Jeremy Dewar of Spartans Illustrated about MSU hockey defeating Michigan for the fourth time (in a row) this season to claim a Big Ten Tournament title. Now with the NCAA Hockey Tournament next, just how tough of a draw did MSU hockey get?