After a few days removed from Michigan State football's season-opening win versus Central Michigan, are we feeling better, worse or the same on the Spartans' outlook?

We take a look at why Noah Kim, Jaron Glover, Tyrell Henry and Jacoby Windmon are making us feel better about MSU's season as well as taking a look around the conference as well.

Head coach Mel Tucker also spoke to the media and sounded off on Richmond, new NCAA clock rules, the Alante Brown situation and Keon Coleman after he lit up the game of the weekend in Florida State's win over LSU.