Michigan State football is in the midst of a visit with Arizona State transfer cornerback Ed Woods, who would be a really nice pickup for Jonathan Smith and the Spartans.

What would his commitment mean for MSU, and who else do the Spartans have to stave off for him?

Also, former four-star commit Andrew Dennis is in the transfer portal — could the former MSU commit be in play here for the Spartans?

We are then joined by MSU record-breaking decathlete and Team USA hopeful Heath Baldwin in the midst of his huge season ahead of Olympic qualifying. We go through his journey to being amongst the best in the nation, what MSU has done for him and tons more.