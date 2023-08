This year could very well be the breakout year for Maliq Carr, and the quotes from Michigan State football tight ends coach Ted Gilmore only added fuel to those flames. What will make him one of MSU’s best threats on the field, and what kind of year can we expect statistically?

We also look at Brett McMurphy’s bowl projections as he has our Michigan State Spartans serving it up in the First Responders Bowl…sure!

We then open up the mailbag to debate whether we would rather see the secondary or the quarterbacks breakout, who we want a home and home with and the top tailgating drinks.