We kick off today's show with checking in on an old friend in Michigan State football and debating which Big Ten rivalries are worth protecting when the schedule changes in 2024. Also, just how hard is MSU's schedule next year based on the win-loss percentage of opponents from last season?

We are then joined by MSU gymnastics head coach Mike Rowe to talk about his program's Big Ten championship and rise to national prominence. Also, what does a coach do during gymnastics practice, and can "home-court" advantage actually be a thing in gymnastics?