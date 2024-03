Ahead of Michigan State men's basketball playing in the Big Ten Tournament, we chat with Greg Waddell of Sleeper’s Media to get his thoughts on all things Spartans and Big Ten.

From a borderline meltdown about the team's response to a few Big Ten awards to what Tom Izzo had to say about 3-point shooting, we have a back-and-forth that's both friendly and cathartic.

Also, who does Greg like as a sleeper team in this Big Ten Tournament? And we check in on the possibility of Juwan Howard really coming back to Michigan.