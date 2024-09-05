Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
Locked On Spartans: What will Maryland bring to Saturday's game?
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Maryland week typically isn’t huge for Michigan State football, but this year it could vault the Spartans into the rest of the 2024 season with confidence.

We chat with Tre Moore of Locked On Terps and discuss what we learned in Jonathan Smith’s debut, what we took away from Aidan Chiles' performance and where the Spartans might have the upper hand in Saturday’s game.

Plus, we get to know the Terrapin team that is led by Billy Edwards Jr., Tai Felton and an experienced defensive front that could be an issue for MSU’s run game.

