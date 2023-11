Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith already has a big task ahead of him as he'll have to find a defensive coordinator since Trent Bray will be sticking with Oregon State as the Beavers' next head coach.

What salary pool will he have to work with, and what are some names we want to see thrown around? Also, with Noah Kim entering the portal...what on earth is the plan for quarterback? And what makes this round of a mass transfer portal exodus different than what we've seen before in East Lansing?

To wrap things up, we share, our biggest takeaways from Alan Haller and Jonathan Smith's press conference.

And, oh yeah, basketball! The Spartans win, but A.J. Hoggard is benched after a slow start to his year.