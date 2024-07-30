Fresh off of a week down at Big Ten Media Days, Dalton Shetler of Spartan Media Network joins to talk what other teams around the conference had to say about our Spartans. Plus, what did Dillon Tatum, Nate Carter and Jack Velling have to offer in their conversations throughout the week?

We then talk about what the top storylines are heading into Michigan State football fall camp, from keeping an eye on injuries to seeing which position battles are worth following.