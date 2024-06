Michigan State football will kickoff its 2024 season as a team that's considered to be in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten, but what teams are the Spartans ahead of and who are they behind?

We talk with Sean Merriman of FOX Sports and go through where our Spartans and the other 17 teams stand ahead of the inaugural new Big Ten season.

Plus, we head to the hardwood to talk about Michigan State men's basketball and talk early contributors from Frankie Fiddler to Jesse McCulloch.