Michigan State football has had a pretty standard offseason, but what risks have been taken by head coach Jonathan Smith so far?

Also, EA Sports dropped the huge news of "College Football 25" video game coming out this summer, and we can't wait to ignore our responsibilities for those sunny months.

We then talk MSU men's basketball versus Michigan and how it would be nothing short of infuriating if MSU doesn't win on Saturday.

We chat all that and more with Kevin Grech of @spartan_pod ("Can't Read, Can't Write").