Today's episode kicks things off with Michigan State football's quarterback battle between Noah Kim and Katin Houser as the oddsmakers in Las Vegas weigh in on the battle for who will start under center for the Spartans. Who is the favorite to take the first snap and do we agree with how they've set the lines?

Cleveland.com came out with their Big Ten football preseason poll and have our Spartans sitting at No. 5 in the Big Ten East. Does it make sense to be sitting behind Maryland football ahead of the season?

Finally, Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated joins to talk about the upcoming "Spartan Dawg Con" event and highlight the biggest names coming in for the weekend. We also discuss how strong MSU's relationship with Belleville, Cass Tech and other Detroit-area schools on the trail is.