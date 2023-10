We start off the bye week with some sizzle around the coaching search stove as Urban Meyer’s name has been connected to Michigan State. Does this make sense for either side, and would it be a good idea on MSU’s part to bring him in with all that baggage?

Also, we dive into the mailbag to answer Michigan State football and basketball questions from Gus Malzahn being a candidate to why Jay Johnson should still be employed through the rest of the season.