Tyson Walker made all of Spartan nation's week with the announcement of his return to Michigan State for the 2023-2024 season, and we talk about the impact this has for MSU basketball. And does this impact anything for Jaden Akins moving forward as well?

We also discuss Mel Tucker's press conference ahead of Saturday's spring open practice where he talked game format and more. Additionally, we discuss the biggest storylines going into the spring game, from the quarterback battle between Payton Thorne, Noah Kim and Katin Houser to how the 2022 players will look in 2023.