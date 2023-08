Former Michigan State punter and tight end Tyler Hunt joins the show to talk about all things Spartans football.

We kick off the chat with looking back at his fall camp days and taking a look at what exactly goes into those long days and weeks in East Lansing. We also look at the tight end positions itself, from what it takes to play there to what kind of a player Maliq Carr can be for MSU.

Also, what was that transition from Mark Dantonio to Mel Tucker like, and what was the biggest difference between the two? And we also look back on Tyler's career from his freshman year dorm to his immaculate throw to Payton Thorne at Indiana.