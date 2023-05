We've got smattering of Michigan State football tidbits to get to starting with going through where we want to see MSU go from here in the portal. After shoring up depth with Jalen Sami and Alante Brown the last two weeks, what other positions need some attention as we go deeper into summer?

We then get to another mailbag question to see who we think will be joining Tre Mosley as a starting wide receiver? And between Nathan Carter and Jalen Berger, who will get the bulk of the carries and how many will it be?

We then rank the importance of MSU's home games for the upcoming season and then add a recruiting tidbit about top-200 prospect Nathan Roy.