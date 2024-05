As we know by now, Michigan State football has been busy in the portal cycle – especially this spring. We try to sort out the top-end talent with Al Karsten as we rank our top-three pickups this spring by Jonathan Smith and company.

We then talk about what Al has been loving when he’s watching Brian Lindgren’s offense and what could translate over immediately this fall. And with all the strong additions of Aidan Chiles, Jack Velling, Tanner Miller and more, is it enough for the “rebuild” term to go away for this upcoming fall?