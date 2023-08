Michigan State football opens up fall camp and we are joined by Spartan Media Network's Dalton Shetler to celebrate it.

We start with talking about his experience at Big Ten Media Days, from what Mel Tucker said that stuck out the most to debating whether last season or not was a "fluke" as offensive lineman J.D. Duplain put it.

We then get into the top five storylines facing MSU as they go into camp. From the tough schedule to Cal Haladay, Jacoby Windmon and the defensive front, we hit on the biggest headlines to start the month.