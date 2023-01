With the transfer portal window closed for now, and being in between signing periods, we take a look at Michigan State football's top returners and new faces that will impact the 2023 season. From the top-ranked recruit to a multiple-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, we take a look at MSU's biggest offseason acquisitions.

And then we are joined by Greg Patuto of On The Banks ahead of the big Michigan State vs. Rutgers basketball showdown at the Breslin Center.