We kick off the week with stirring the pot and creating our top-five list of defensive players for the upcoming 2023 Michigan State football season. From honorable mentions like Angelo Grose and Tunmise Adeleye, to familiar names like Cal Haladay and Jacoby Windmon, how do we stack them up?

And we head to the basketball court where Malik Hall is seen practicing and Jaxon Kohler is seen making it rain from 3-point land?

We wrap things up with diving into the mailbag and answering what on earth is MSU football announcing on July 28, 2023 this weekend.