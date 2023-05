We kick things off with some Michigan State football and men's basketball scheduling updates, starting with the hoops team's Thanksgiving Day plans against Arizona. We also learned MSU football has a prime-time date with Ohio State on NBC, which will just be swell and great.

We then look on the sunny side of things and go through the good of MSU football's offseason, from Jacoby Windmon returning to adding Nathan Carter and Jaren Mangham in the run game.

We then end with going through MSU baseball's must-win weekend coming up and riff on why high school kids even commit during their junior year.