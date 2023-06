We kick things off with Michigan State football recruiting smoke around two names out of the second official visit weekend – Anthony “Scoota” Carrie and Reggie Powers III. Are we on commitment watch, and what will be next for these two talented players in the midst of official visit season?

We are then joined by Carter Elliott of Spartans Illustrated and Sleepers Media to talk who the top dog in the Big Ten is between Michigan State and Purdue…or anyone else? We then get into the five things each of us are looking forward to the most this season, from Jaden Akins and Tyson Walker to Jaxon Kohler’s season that may or may not happen.