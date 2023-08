Who are the top-five players for Michigan State football heading into the 2023 season?

Are transfers like Nathan Carter already good enough to crack the list? And how high will reigning Big Ten honorable mention offensive linemen J.D. Duplain and Nick Samac climb up?

We also get into the loud whispers about Big Ten realignment and the hilarity coming from the conference's side of things. We then dive into the mailbag to answer what's more likely -- Michigan State going 12-0 or 0-12? And is a pair of wins over Michigan and Ohio State more likely, or a pair of losses against Richmond and Central Michigan?