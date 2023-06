Reggie Powers III, a 2024 defensive back prospect out of Ohio, commits to Michigan State football over Ohio State, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and others. What does he bring to Michigan State and is this a player who could have an instant impact in 2024? And what else drew him to Mel Tucker and Michigan State? Read more about his commitment at Spartans Illustrated.

We are then joined by MSU grad and Detroit Golf Club North Course superintendent Chris Notestine ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. What is it like hosting a PGA event in the weeks leading up, and how has maintaining the course been after a recent vandalization road bump?