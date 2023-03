It's a Michigan State basketball Sweet Sixteen episode as we look into everything from the last weekend and the upcoming one against Kansas State.

What has been the difference in March, and can guys like Mady Sissoko and Tyson Walker keep their strong play going? And who will be the X-factor in the Kansas State game as Markquis Nowell might be the best guard MSU has faced yet?

Also, what body part would we sacrifice for a MSU national title?