Michigan State held its spring football practice, AND IT'S TIME TO START TALKING QUARTERBACKS. From Payton Thorne to Noah Kim to Katin Houser, what did each guy do and how much did head coach Mel Tucker flash his hand on the pecking order between the three?

Also, what did the rest of the starting lineup look like and will newly added offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock find his way into the starting five? And from the Izzo 5K to your thoughts on Noah Kim, we go through your Twitter shouts.