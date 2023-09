Michigan State football looked unprepared and sloppy again in its second-straight double-digit loss at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans lost to Maryland by a final score of 31-9.

After pointing out a few positives, we get into the rest of the show with some real talk about why this is so embarrassing. And who is to blame for these unfocused performances? And what were the biggest plays of the game that shot MSU in the foot?