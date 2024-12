Every college football program rides a roller coaster on signing day and, for Jonathan Smith and the Spartans, Michigan State was on the high side of it.

With the surprise flip of Jace Clarizio, securing Aydan West, and nabbing Leonard Ah You, MSU did a good job of making the most of its signing day.

We also get to the latest on Bryson Williams, and take a gander at where MSU stands within the conference before getting to Smith's off-season strategy.