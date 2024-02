Michigan State football wrapped up its second signing day period with Jaylan Brown, Mikeshun Beeler inking their National Letters of Intent letter of intent to Jonathan Smith and the Spartans, while kicker Martin Connington is joining the fold as well. While Jadyn Walker and Dimitry Nicolas didn’t commit to MSU, why are we walking away from this signing period in a good mood?

We also get to your emails on MSU basketball after the Spartans' frustrating game at Minnesota and talk MSU hockey with Jeremy Dewar of Spartans Illustrated.